Public House Philly Is Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Public House, an established upscale American Pub and sports bar in Philadelphia, is now taking reservations for holiday parties. Available for corporate happy hours cocktail parties, and seated dinner functions, Public House is now offering private party space for any holiday celebration. Guests interested can inquire about their private room, customized holiday food menu, beverage packages, and more, to meet a group’s needs.



Kimberly H. of Philadelphia had this to say in a testimonial of Public House: “I've held quite a few private parties in Philadelphia and Public House has always been quite accommodating. I've also thrown a corporate party for 400+ there, and though it was a little tight for "suits" the food was awesome and they worked tirelessly with our budget to make sure they could give us everything they could. I think this was their first major gig after opening; too. The service was impeccable. My last event there was a bachelorette party for about 15 girls. They worked out a contract with me to get the girls bracelets (flat fee open bar for them) and VIP seating free of charge. They had a great time.”



Public House Philly has transformed itself into a special venue by offering private parties in Philadelphia. Whether it’s a business dinner for twenty, corporate party for fifty, or special event for 200, Public House is the perfect venue for any gathering. Packages are customized to fit any group. Private and semi-private space available. To plan an event, contact Shannon at skennedy@publichouseusa.com today.



Many people have used Public House as a rehearsal dinner venue in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



For more information, visit http://www.publichousephilly.com.