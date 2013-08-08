Public House Philly Now Accepting Reservations for Bachelorette Parties in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- With summer in full swing, many women will be getting married and searching for exciting venues to host their bachelorette parties in Philadelphia. Dedicated to giving recently-engaged women and their girlfriends a fun last night of freedom before tying the knot, Public House Philly is now accepting reservations for bachelorette parties. Bachelorette parties can be booked any day of the week, with semi-private and private party spaces available to fit the needs for any size party. To reserve a semi- or private party room for a bachelorette party, please email the event coordinator at info@publichousephilly.com.



Bachelorette parties in Philadelphia would not be complete without food and drink specials that make the bachelorette feel like a princess bride. The bachelorette will enjoy complimentary drinks throughout the entire party, while friends of the bachelorette choose between multiple drink specials available. The group will also be offered bottle service and a Champagne toast will be celebrated in honor of the bachelorette’s last fling before she puts on the ring.



Along with bottle service and Champagne toasts, Public House Philly is able to meet the needs of any bachelorette party group with their customized party options. These options include food items and drinks that are hand-selected by members of the group. If there is anything a group wishes to add to their party, the event coordinator will gladly make any accommodation necessary. Public House, along with the event coordinator, is dedicated to making every party and event held at the restaurant unforgettable. The restaurant is also an ideal venue for birthday parties, holiday parties, and corporate meetings. Public House Philly offers a fun, casual atmosphere that will leave everyone wanting to come back for more.



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



For more information on the restaurant’s new happy hour specials in Philadelphia, visit www.publichousephilly.com.