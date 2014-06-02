Public House Philly Now Hosting Birthday and Bachelorette Parties This June 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Public House Philly is now hosting birthday and bachelorette parties in Philadelphia this June 2014. Located in Logan Square, the bar offers semi-private and private party spaces for all occasions. These areas provide the opportunity for intimate dinners with family and friends as well as dancing, food, drinks, and debauchery. Bachelorette parties and rehearsal dinners at Public House Philly are a great way to give a friend a fun sendoff into married life. The bar offers several customizable packages to suit all tastes. Receive bottle service, champagne toast, and all the bachelorette party essentials as well as drink specials and Public House Philly’s in house DJ.



All the same great services offered to bachelorettes are also available to those celebrating birthdays at Public House Philly. Work directly with the event coordinator to develop ideas on how to make the big day unforgettable. Birthday guys and girls, and all their guests will have plenty to celebrate with party favors, bottle service, and birthday shout-outs from the DJ. Enjoy one of several available packages featuring delicious food and drink specials.



Bar goers who aren’t planning parties any time soon can still take advantage of happy hour at the bar Monday through Friday from 5pm-7pm. Unwind after a long day of work with a different special each day of the week. Public House Philly prides itself on offering some of the lowest prices for happy hour in Philadelphia.



For more information on private parties and happy hour at Public House Philly, visit them online or call 215-587-9040.



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, and National Harbor.



For more information on the restaurant’s new happy hour specials in Philadelphia, visit www.publichousephilly.com.