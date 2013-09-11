Public House Restaurant in National Harbor Announces Coors Light Cup Club

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Public House National Harbor is pleased to introduce the new Coors Light Cup Club. Members of the club will receive bottomless Coors Light bottles half-price boneless wings, cheesesteak spring rolls and nachos for the low price of $20. Individuals who sign up for the club at the popular restaurant in National Harbor will have the chance to win complimentary gift cards and a Super Bowl party for the member and 30 of his/her guests. This new promotion will solidify Public House as the top sports bar in its area.



The new Coors Light Cup Club isn’t the only thing happening at Public House during this upcoming football season. The restaurant will also be featuring its daily happy hour specials, Monday through Friday night. Residents of National Harbor can visit the bar for happy hour during Monday and Thursday night NFL games and be treated to great affordable drink specials. During happy hour, Public House National Harbor will be serving half-price specialty cocktails and $3 Coors Light & Yuengling Lager draughts at its bar. Guests can also satisfy their hunger with a special $5 appetizer menu featuring the restaurant’s most delicious food including chicken strips, hummus plates, smoked fried mozzarella, nachos, wings and cheesesteak spring rolls. Happy hour is available at the bar from 3pm-7pm.



Public House also offers spacious party lounges for groups planning to meet for a football game watching party. The lounge has everything needed to enjoy an action-packed game of football, including a large HDTV and surround-sound system. Groups can inquire about party options such as packages and set-up selections including food platters and drink specials. This season, don’t throw the same-old party at a friend’s house. Make a reservation at one of the most exciting restaurants in National Harbor. For more information on specials available for football, please call 240-493-6120 today.



About the Public House National Harbor

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite professional sports team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.