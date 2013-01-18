Public House Restaurant in National Harbor Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties and Events in 2013

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Public House, one of the most famous restaurants in National Harbor, is now taking reservations for private parties and events in 2013. While last year has officially come to a close, Public House is looking to make 2013 the most memorable year yet. Beginning in January, Public House will be offering new multiple party packages for private parties and events. At Public House Restaurant in National Harbor, groups of all sizes are welcome. There are a variety of party packages and setup selections to choose from including open-bar access and customized catering options. The event staff at Public House Restaurant specializes in customizing each offering, to suit the needs of each party or event. To book a large party or special event, contact the event coordinator by calling 240-493-6120.



Public House wouldn’t be one of the most popular National Harbor bars without its private and semi-private party rooms. These rooms are ideal for hosting intimate dinners with friends, special occasions, corporate events and staff parties. With each private party or event, a staff will be on hand to serve guests drinks and food throughout the night. For larger parties, the entire restaurant can be reserved exclusively for approximately 400 people. Private parties and events held at Public House Restaurant in National Harbor have given many guests a memorable night out on the town.



Along with providing spacious private rooms for parties and events, Public House also offers a daily happy hour in National Harbor. Kick off the weekend right with Friday night’s specials and events. The bar will be featuring half price specialty cocktails, as well as $3 Coors Light, Bud Light and Yuengling Drafts. For guests who bring their appetites, the bar will also be providing a $5 limited appetizer menu. The happy hour is available Monday through Friday, from 3 pm until 7 pm.



About Public House

Public House opened its first restaurant in April of 2005 and continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. The venue here has become the finest National Harbor restaurant, by providing a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, providing a stylish and fun atmosphere to their guests. Whether guests are enjoying a dinner party with friends, or cheering for their favorite NFL football team, guests will feel right at home at Public House.



For more information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.publichousenationalharbor.com.