Public House Restaurant in NYC Announces Its Annual Superbowl Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Public House American Restaurant announces plans for its annual Superbowl party. Celebrate the biggest game of the year, by enjoying cheap food and drink specials at the biggest football bar in NYC. This year, the big game will be even bigger because Public House NYC will be serving a $60 unlimited premium open bar. What better way is there for sport fans to celebrate the Superbowl, than by having access to an unlimited supply of beer? Along with the premium open bar, Public House NYC will also be serving the best food in town, including wings, chicken tenders and mac n’ cheese squares. Superbowl 47 will be held on February 3rd, 2013 and the open bar will be served from the first whistle, to last. The game kicks off at 6:30 pm ET, so be sure to make reservations for the open bar early. For reservations, contact the event coordinator at info@publichouseusa.com or call 212-682-3710. Don’t miss out on the biggest party of the year.



Being a part of the biggest Superbowl party in NYC isn’t the only reason to visit Public House. The sports bar also offers daily happy hour specials in NYC. Perfect for college students and corporate employees, people can stop into Public House during the week for $4 domestic beer, $5 house wines and $6 house drinks. Happy hour drinks specials are available from 4 pm until 7 pm, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.



If those specials weren’t good enough, then people will enjoy Tuesday nights at Public House. Guests visiting on Tuesday night will receive a bottomless glass of wine with the purchase of a three course meal. A recent customer expressed, “I must say, I'm super surprised by the quality of their food. Normally it's $35 for 3 course and unlimited wine (any kind). For my 3 courses (I believe they change every week) I had the spinach salad, sea bass, and caramel tart. Everything was delicious. I would definitely recommend coming here for their Tuesday bottomless wine dinners as I would come back myself with some friends (I had my free dinner alone).”-Yelp.com



About Public House

Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at the popular restaurant in Grand Central Station, visit http://www.publichousenyc.com.