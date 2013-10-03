Public House Restaurant in NYC Announces Monday Night Football Specials Throughout Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Public House restaurant in NYC is pleased to announce they are now serving Monday Night Football specials throughout the season. The only way to make this season of football action any more exciting is by giving die-hard sport fans a place to go to enjoy great food and drink specials. Now, football fans can stop by the bar for a $40 food and drink package as they watch the game. Included in the package are unlimited wings, Budweiser, Bud Light and Miller Light. Guests are encouraged to wear their team’s colors for the game. The bar features ample space for football fans to cheer for every touchdown, so the more, the merrier. For more details, please call 212-682-3710.



Public House NYC is not only the best place to go for football action; it is also the place to find the best happy hour in NYC. Recently attending with friends after a hard day of work, Darya S. had this to say in a Yelp review: “I am a fan of this bar and it's one of my go-to bars when I want to plan something, or just want to go out with a bunch of friends. It's pretty spacious, has several tables all around, and has a floor for dancing, although it's not really a "dance" place. There's also a very small second floor, more like a balcony, with tables and couches, and anyone can go up there and hang out.”



Happy hour specials are available every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-7pm. During happy hour, guests can expect cheap drink specials including $4 domestic drafts, $5 house wines, and $6 mixed drinks. Whether guests want to stop in for cheap drink specials during happy hour, or watch the game on HDTVs, Public House NYC has something for everyone.



About Public House

Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again. For more information on the popular NYC restaurant, visit www.publichousenyc.com.