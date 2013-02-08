Public House Restaurant in NYC Announces Tuesday Night Wine Dinner

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Already an established restaurant in NYC, Public House brings new dinner and drink specials to an already eventful weekly schedule by announcing Tuesday Night Wine Dinner. Every Tuesday, Public House American Restaurant offers a Bottomless Wine Dinner. The dinner includes a 3-course meal with a bottomless glass of wine for only $35. The restaurant will soon be featuring a Beer Dinner starting on Wednesday February 20th (and the third Wednesday of every month). Similar to the Wine Dinner, the Beer Dinner offers a 3-course meal, paired with variety of beers for an unforgettable experience. Check out the restaurant’s new happy hour specials every Monday and Tuesday. Public House NYC also offers a reverse Happy Hour, so guests don't have to worry about missing the specials if they had to work late. Guests can come in at 11 pm and enjoy $4 domestic beer, $5 house wine and $6 well mixed drinks every Monday and Tuesday.



Public House NYC is known by its customers to have the best happy hour in NYC. Here is what a recent customer had to say about the Tuesday Night Wine Dinner: “I did their Tuesday bottomless wine dinner today. I've always wanted to do it, but I did it today because I won it for free. I must say, I'm super surprised by the quality of their food. Normally it's $35 for 3 course and unlimited wine (any kind). For my 3 courses (I believe they change every week) I had the spinach salad, sea bass, and caramel tart. Everything was DELICIOUS…. I would definitely recommend coming here for their Tuesday bottomless wine dinners as I would come back myself with some friends (I had my free dinner alone).”-Yelp review



About Public House

Public House's mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere to our guests. It is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a nightlife scene. The staff at Public House believes that their guests should feel at home as soon as they enter the establishment. Public House strives to provide an experience second to none in the hopes that they will find their way back home again.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at the popular restaurant in Grand Central Station, visit http://www.publichousenyc.com.