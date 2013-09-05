Public House Sports Bar in Philadelphia Now Accepting Birthday Party Reservations for September

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Public House sports bar, in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now accepting birthday party reservations for September. By celebrating with Public House, individuals will be escaping from the stresses involved with planning a successful birthday party by letting the dedicated event staff organize everything. The event staff at Public House will take care of everything to make each guest comfortable throughout the night. Groups can choose between a variety of VIP birthday packages including party platters and open bar specials. To make a birthday party reservation with Public House, please call 215-587-9040.



In addition to being an exciting sports bar that offers incredible birthday packages, Public House Philly is also the place many college students will be visiting before heading back to school. Public House will be offering happy hour throughout the week from 5pm-7pm. During happy hour, students can get in a few last minute drinks before giving in to endless nights of studying for exams. At the bar, guests will be treated to $4 select beer, $5 select wine and $6 specialty cocktails. Public House is also proud to be home to LaSalle and St. Joe’s Alumni parties and events.



From exciting birthday parties in Philadelphia, to affordable happy hour specials, Public House keeps the fun going all week long. Many recent guests have left 5 star reviews on Yelp.com. Charles, a recent customer, had this to say about his experience: “Public House knows how to rock out. Every Saturday night that place is wall to wall jam packed. There is a dress code, which I love, that keeps it classy in there. The staff knows how to have a good time. It is really easy to network here. There are many familiar faces there that are friendly if they recognize you. Top 3 Bars in Philadelphia.”-Yelp.com



About Public House Philly

Public House Philly is a venue that can meet any private party needs, whether it is for corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties or special events. Many people have used Public House as a venue for rehearsal dinners or engagement parties in Philadelphia. Public House’s mission is to provide a consistent and quality product, while at the same time, a sophisticated and fun atmosphere for their guests. Since opening its first restaurant in April of 2005, the Public House continues to strive to be a leader in the bar and restaurant industry. Public House currently encompasses restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, National Harbor and now Las Vegas.



For more information on the restaurant’s new happy hour specials in Philadelphia, visit www.publichousephilly.com.