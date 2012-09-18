Public Liability Insurance Info for UK Businesses is Focus of New PublicLiabilityCover.org Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- UK small business owners and sole traders can now learn everything they need to know about liability coverage from the new website PublicLiabilityCover.org. The new UK website provides public liability insurance information on a wide range of topics including business sectors, trades, events and personal liability situations.



While every business and independent contractor needs to protect their company and personal finances with public liability insurance, most are unsure of what type of liability cover that they need. The new website http://www.publicliabilitycover.org/ seeks to fill that void with all of the information every business and independent contractor needs to make decisions on liability cover. “Third party Injury or property damage can happen to any business at any time, so the goal of our website is to provide the very best information and support they need when shopping around for insurance for their business,” said a PublicLiabilityCover.org representative.



In order to provide the most comprehensive information possible, the website begins with a detailed explanation of the nature of public liability and liability insurance including what it covers and what it typically does not cover. In addition to examples of public liability claims, the resource website delves into the amount of coverage that a small business will require. Readers will also learn different ways to optimize and save money on their liability insurance such as bundling public liability insurance with employer liability insurance.



The website’s extensive informational guides will walk readers through the importance of liability insurance for a wide variety of trades, events and specialties. They include Festival and Charity Events Organisers, Fitness Centres & Exercise Gyms, Local Community Groups & Activity Centres, Qualified Gas Engineers and many more. Website visitors can search by categories such as Arts & Crafts, Beauty, Clubs and Groups, Education, Sport and a number of others.



The website also explores the importance of public liability coverage for festival event organisers. The section delves into the many ways in which any festival-type gathering involving the public, volunteers and staff can engender injury or property damage. “UK trades and small business owners are equally likely to find themselves in need of liability insurance as any other business,” said the representative. “We have dedicated this new website to providing the support they need to pick the kind of cover that’s right for them, their business as well as any activity or event they may have planned.” For more information, please visit http://www.publicliabilitycover.org/



