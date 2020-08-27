"Public Relations: Connecting to Audiences in the New Normal" with Host Ryan Treasure on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the on-demand episode "Public Relations: Connecting to Audiences in the New Normal" on the long-running series, Finding Your Frequency with host Ryan Treasure and guest Scott Bartnick. They discuss how businesses need to rethink the ways they use PR to connect to target audiences during the 2020 global pandemic, which has hobbled companies around the world in many ways. Listen to this very timely, relevant episode at your convenience by clicking: Finding Your Frequency.



Scott Bartnick has his degree in industrial and systems engineering. A well-known entrepreneur, author, and business owner, Scott specializes in PR, eCommerce and public relations consulting. He helps large corporations create new sale channels, build awareness of their brand, and increase their credibility. Since he started his career, Scott has helped more than 300 brands grow their reach.



About Ryan Treasure

Ryan Treasure has been in the Audio/Video Production field for over 20 years. He started out in terrestrial radio in the late 1990's but quickly moved into "New Media". Ryan is a thought leader in the Digital Media space and has been with VoiceAmerica.com since 2004 managing Internet broadcasting, web services, and radio operations. Ryan is experienced in many facets of the industry, including audio and video post-production editing, live audio production, and interactive web content delivery. "I love what I do, and love technology. I am dedicated to making production operations and digital delivery a class act."



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution.



