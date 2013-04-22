Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- “It is fun to have fun but you have to know how,” according to the genius of Dr. Seuss. That wisdom is key to the serious business of play for children with ASD. ACEing Autism is working across the country to use tennis as a tool to help children.



ACEing Autism was created in September 2008 because the founders realized there was a desperate need for recreational programs for children with autism. Today 1 in 88 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). ACEing Autism provides a setting where children with ASD can get exercise, work on their motor skills, social skills while having fun learning the game of tennis. With the invaluable efforts of its volunteers and supporters, ACEing Autism services over 300 children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in the US. The program was founded in Boston and expanded to the Los Angeles area in May 2010.



ACEing Autism is now offered in Burbank, Culver City, Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, Pasadena and UCLA. On a recent Saturday ACEing Autism held their first west coast fundraiser at the Live Oaks Tennis Association in Pasadena.



“We were thrilled to be a part of this event,” says Stephanie Abrams, founding partner of AH! Media Solutions, “Jason De Costa has been an inspiration and leader in broadening ACEing Autism to the Los Angeles area, and we look forward to working with he and founder Richard Spurling to grow their efforts across the country.”



About ACEing Autism

Our mission is to make the sport of tennis available to children with autism and to use tennis as a means to enhance health and fitness, hand-eye coordination and motor development and improve the social skills for children with autism....



And, of course, to make sure kids have fun in the process!



