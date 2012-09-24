Power Media Group Recognized for Growth Even in a Difficult Economy

Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Power Media Group, a public relations and advertising agency based in Santa Clarita is becoming known as the agency with the can-do spirit. This agency is not just another Hispanic advertising agency; it’s a force for growth in a difficult economy.



Recently the firm obtained four US Government registrations and certifications in four different categories (SBA, D&B, CCR, and ORCA) that that will advance the company's growth into the expanding bilingual business world and that will position it to successfully compete for numerous government contracts. In addition to traditional campaigns, PMG utilizes innovative grassroots media campaigns that are designed to reach out to the booming Hispanic population that contributes more than $1 trillion to the U.S. economy annually. Power Media founders Tony and Patricia Gracia put in many hours to achieve these certifications and worked tirelessly to get the designations as quickly as possible. According to the pair, "The real value behind being government certified is that it allows the company to receive big government contracts, dramatically increasing the company’s presence and competitive edge in the marketing industry." With this focus on growth and ability to move into different sectors of the economy, the firm is sure to grow even more in the future.



The agency also was recently recognized by industry groups and peers. The firm has won multiple awards and recognitions for its work, including ADDY Awards for Excellence in the Website Design and Local Radio categories in 2010 and 2011. Also, in 2010, PMG won the United States Small Business Administration Minority Small Business Champion of the Year Award.



With clients including Universal Music Latin and Creativa Interiors Primor, the agency continues to strengthen its commitment to the multicultural market. The firm also gives back to the community with the goal of helping others achieve success. In 2011 principals Patricia and Tony Gracia launched the Power Woman Business Center, a non-profit 501 c3 business incubator that reaches out to diverse entrepreneurs who are trying to develop and grow their businesses during these precarious economic times.



About Power Media Group

