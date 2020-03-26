Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Global public safety and security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY market research report



the statistical and numerical data of this PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY market report is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The chief areas covered in the report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.



List of Major competitors in PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY market-:, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., AGT International GmbH, Nokia, ESRI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HEXAGON, Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Paessler AG, ALE International, Siemens, Raytheon Company, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Ferranti Technologies among others.



For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get knowhow of consumer's demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product



this report classifies the PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.



Scope of the Report

Global Public Safety and Security Market By Solution (Critical Communication Network, C2/C4isr System, Biometric Security & Authentication System, Surveillance System, Scanning & Screening System, Emergency & Disaster Management, Cybersecurity, Public Address & General Alarm, Backup & Recovery System), Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), Vertical (Homeland Security, Emergency Services, Critical Infrastructure Security, Transportation Systems), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Software Type (Record Management Software, Investigation Management, Locations Management Solutions, Crime Intelligence, Crime Analysis)



Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY market.



Factors affecting the PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY Market's Dynamics-:

This section describes the overall market impacting factors which is very essential to evaluate as it somehow reduces risk associated with the PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY market.

Market Drivers:

- The development of smart cities initiatives is expected to boost the demand for public safety investments

- The surging trend of internet of things in public safety is likely to drive the growth of the market

- The increase in the infiltration activities and criminal activities is expected to boost the growth of the market

- The need for strict government regulations and policies and polices for public safety is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

- The high cost associated with the installation and maintenance for public safety and security systems is hindering the growth of the market

- Lack Of inter-operability of systems is likely to hinder the growth of the market

Table of Contents - Major Key Points



Part 01: Public safety and security Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Public safety and security Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Public safety and security Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Public safety and security Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Public safety and security Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Public safety and security Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Public safety and security Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Public safety and security by Countries



Competitive Analysis



Global public safety and security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of public safety and security market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

- In March 2019, General Dynamics Information Technology declared a new contract for their support in full range of IT Support services from Defense reduction agency. This will expand the offering of General dynamics information technology. The offerings will include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high yield explosives threat technologies, situational awareness, simulation, data fusion and analytics

- In June 2018, Harris Corporation received contracts worth $26 million for upgrading critical communications devices of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The company will supply its world class leading and most advance digital handheld radio technology XL-200P. The radios are integrated with the most advance features like active noise cancellation, Bluetooth and GPS



