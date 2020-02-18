Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- This report studies Public Safety Drones in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



Public safety drones are widely used in fire and rescue, police departments, search and rescue, surveillance, crash reconstruction, 3D mapping, scene overwatch, and other applications.



Increasing adoption of drones for public safety is expected to propel growth of the global public safety drones market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2018, The New York Police Department announced its plans to deploy 14 UAVs and to train 29 officers to operate them.



Use of drones in public safety offers several advantages such as rapid and effective search and rescue, clear images using visual and thermal cameras during fire and rescue, and aerial surveillance system for the police department. These advantages are expected to boost demand for drones, thereby aiding growth of the global public safety drones market.



Moreover, education and training on drone use for public safety organizations is also expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research (NUAIR) partnered with DroneResponders, a U.S.-based nonprofit program supporting the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), for enhancing UAS educational services and training programs for public safety organizations.



Favorable regulations for the use of drones is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global public safety drones market. For instance, in the U.S., following the implementation of part 107 regulations for unmanned aircraft systems in August 2016, first responders are able to operate drones either under Part 107 or by obtaining a Certificate of Authorization (COA). Moreover, formation of new public-safety drone alliances is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019, The DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance, a non-profit alliance was formed to promote public safety's use of drones.



Major players in the market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. announced the FLIR StormCaster family of Unmanned Aerial System payloads for its SkyRanger R70 and R80D SkyRaider airframes. The new series includes two multi-sensor products –StormCaster-T and StormCaster-L, which provides ultra-low-light imaging, tracking, and mapping.



Key Takeaways:



-- The global public safety drones market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to several advantages offered by drones

-- Favorable regulations for the use of drones is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market

-- Major players operating in the market include FLIR Systems, Inc., Harris, Lockheed Martin, DJI-Innovations, 3D Robotics, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Thales Security, Parrot, AscTec, Xaircraft, AeroViroment, AEE, and Ehang



Market Segmentation:



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

- Fixed-Wing Drones

- Multi-Rotor Drones



By Application, the market can be split into

- Law Enforcement

- Emergency Management

- Firefighting

- Search and Rescue

- Other



1. Growth & Margins



Players that are having stellar growth track record is a must see view in the study that Analyst have covered. From 2014 to 2018, some of the company have shown enormous sales figures, with net income going doubled in that period with operating as well as gross margins constantly expanding. The rise of gross margins over past few years directs strong pricing power of the competitive companies in the industry for its products or offering, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.



2. Industry growth prospects and market share



According to SMI, major business segments sales figure will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Type, by End-Users/Application, the latest 2020 version is further broken down/narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global Public Safety Drones market will grow from $XX million in 2020 to reach $YY million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%. The strongest growth is expected in some Asian countries opening new doors of opportunities, where CAGR is expected to be in double digits XX% from 2020 to 2027. This forecast of industry players hints good potential that will continue growth along with the industry's projected growth.



3. Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?



Industry players are planning to introduce new products launch into various markets around the globe considering applications/end use such as Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, Firefighting, Search and Rescue & Others. Examining some latest innovative products that are vital and may be introduced in EMEA markets in last quarter 2019 and 2020. Considering all round development activities of FLIR Systems, Inc., Harris, Lockheed Martin, DJI-Innovations, 3D Robotics, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Thales Security, Parrot, AscTec, Xaircraft, AeroViroment, AEE, and Ehang, some players profiles are worth attention seeking.



4. Where the Public Safety Drones Industry is today?



Though latest year might not be that encouraging as market segments have shown modest gains, growth scenario could have been changed if FLIR Systems, Inc., Harris, Lockheed Martin, DJI-Innovations, 3D Robotics, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Thales Security, Parrot, AscTec, Xaircraft, AeroViroment, AEE, and Ehang would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but decent valuation and emerging investment cycle to progress in the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks descent today but stronger returns would be expected beyond.



