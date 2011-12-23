Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Public Safety LTE: Applications, Market Players and Forecasts 2011 - 2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2011 -- Wireless broadband is essential for addressing mission-critical needs requiring high data throughput for applications such as video surveillance, automated vehicle license plate recognition, biometric identification, mobile crime scene units and mobile incident command, geospatial information systems, automated vehicle location and more. This report provides detailed insights towards the adoption and application of LTE (Long Term Evolution) wireless broadband technology by public safety organizations from a global perspective.
The report begins by providing an overview of the public safety wireless broadband market assisted with comparisons between traditional LMR systems, and LTE. The report then provides a technical overview of LTE technology with discussions on interoperability with traditional LMR systems and the options available for public safety LTE deployment, which include privately owned LTE systems, share core networks (Hosted core) and commercially shared networks.
The report provides comprehensive analysis of public safety LTE applications and systems that include interoperable mobile broadband access, increased Push-to-Talk (PTT) voice capacity, mobile video and situational awareness. The report evaluates the type of LTE user devices that will be used by public safety agencies, which include handheld terminals, USB dongles, In-Vehicular mobile MODEMs, and fixed unmanned devices. The research includes a review of key public safety LTE engagements throughout the industry to date. It also includes a market assessment of the public safety LTE market, including global revenue estimates, market share estimates for the top 8 major market players, and subscription forecasts by region and spectrum for the next five years. It also provides comprehensive analysis of major public safety LTE market players including infrastructure vendors, terminal manufacturers, application developers and system integrators.
Companies in Report:
- Alcatel-Lucent
- AT&T
- Aviat Networks
- Cassidian (EADS owned)
- Catalyst Communications
- Covia Labs
- Ericsson
- FCC (Federal Communications Commission)
- Harris
- InterAct and Public Safety Corporation (PSC)
- Intrado
- IP-Wireless
- Motorola Solutions
- National Public Safety Telecommunications Council (NPSTC)
- Nokia Siemens Networks
- Qualcomm
- Raytheon
- Reality Mobile
- Research in Motion (RIM)
- Sierra Wireless
- Tait
- TeleCommunication Systems (TCS)
- Twisted Pair Solutions
- Verizon Wireless
Countries Covered:
