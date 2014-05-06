Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market 2014 - 2020 by MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2014 - 2020



Considering its thriving ecosystem, spectrum flexibility and performance metrics, public safety organizations worldwide recognize LTE as the de-facto standard for mission critical mobile broadband communications.



With spectrum already allocated, public safety agencies in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the U.S have already begun to operate private LTE networks. Driven by public safety demands, LTE products can now also operate in spectrum bands previously unthinkable, such as the 400 MHz band, which is widely available to public safety agencies worldwide. Moreover, demands for tactical and rapidly deployable broadband solutions have also led vendors to develop private LTE base station products in a variety of innovative form factors such as Cell in a Box (CIAB) or airborne cells.



Browse Full Report With TOC:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-public-safety-lte-and-mobile-broadband-market-2014-2020



SNS Research estimates the global spending on private LTE infrastructure including base stations (eNodeBs), mobile core (EPC) and backhaul will account for $2 Billion annually by the end of 2020. By the same time, the installed base of private public safety LTE base stations (eNode Bs) will reach nearly 155,000 globally, following a CAGR of nearly 60% between 2014 and 2020, and will serve nearly 4 Million private public safety LTE subscribers worldwide.



However it is important to note that the transition to LTE is one of the will be one of the most complex technical changes the public safety communications industry will ever witness and will present challenges in its own right, particularly in the context of global standardization. Furthermore spectrum, regulatory and budgetary issues in certain regions such as Europe will delay large scale private deployments.



Nonetheless, service prioritization partnerships with commercial LTE network carriers will create an ecosystem for operating public safety devices over commercial LTE networks during this transition period. We estimate that public safety LTE device shipments over commercial networks will account for nearly $7 Billion in annual revenue by the end of 2020.



To Get Download Full Report with TOC:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/192868



The ""The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2014 2020"" report presents an in-depth assessment of the global public safety LTE market, besides considering the wider LMR and mobile broadband industries. In addition to covering the business case, challenges, spectrum allocation strategies, industry roadmap, deployment case studies, vendor products, strategies, standardization activities and application ecosystem for public safety LTE, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for mobile broadband, LMR and public safety LTE subscriptions from 2011 till 2020. Also covered are public safety LTE service revenues as well as device and infrastructure (eNodeB base stations, EPC mobile core, backhaul) shipment and associated revenue forecasts.



The report comes with an associated XLS datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report, as well as a list and associated details of 46 global private public safety LTE network deployments (as of Q1’2014).



Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



- Global spending on private LTE infrastructure including base stations (eNodeBs), mobile core (EPC) and backhaul will account for $2 Billion annually by the end of 2020

- By the same time, the installed base of private public safety LTE base stations (eNodeBs) will reach nearly 155,000, following a CAGR of nearly 60% between 2014 and 2020, and will serve nearly 4 Million private public safety LTE subscribers worldwide

- As much as 15% of all public safety LTE investments will be military centric tactical deployments by 2020

- Commercial carriers and public safety MVNOs will pocket nearly $7 Billion in public safety LTE service revenues by the end of 2020, following growth at a CAGR of 40% between 2014 and 2020

- A large nationwide deployment such as FirstNet in the U.S. can save up to 40% in TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) over 10-years by opting for a public-private partnership rather than a private only investment

- Almost all major LMR industry players are leveraging partnerships with established LTE infrastructure vendors such as Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent and NSN, to offer end-to-end LTE solutions



Topics Covered:



To Read Complete Report with TOC:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/192868



The report covers the following topics:



- Business case for public safety LTE and mobile broadband services

- Key benefits of public safety LTE and mobile broadband

- Challenges to public safety LTE adoption

- Public safety agency, network operator and vendor commitments to public safety LTE

- List of private public safety LTE deployments worldwide

- Public safety LTE deployment case studies

- The industry roadmap for the public safety mobile broadband in general and the LTE market in particular

- Public safety LTE deployment and funding models

- Spectrum allocation for public safety LTE

- Public safety LTE applications ecosystem

- Public safety LTE vendor assessment and strategies

- Profiles of over 100 players in the public safety LTE ecosystem

- Public safety LTE standardization

- Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis of private and commercial public safety LTE deployments

- Military and tactical LTE deployments

- Public safety LTE base station form factor analysis

- Exclusive interview transcripts from 7 industry players including Airbus, Motorola Solutions and General Dynamics

- Strategic recommendations for vendors, system integrators, public safety agencies and wireless carriers

- Market analysis and forecasts from 2011 till 2020



Contact US:

Office: United States

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

E-mail: sales@marketresearchreports.biz