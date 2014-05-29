Public to Benefit from Licence Door Staff for Clubs Parties Provided by Othalias Security

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Trained door staff can play a great role in making a public place more safe and secure. All party and event organizers, club owners and others want to provide the best level of security to their guests to maintain their reputation and ensure the attendance of the public in large numbers. Now, UK based Othalias Security is providing licence door staff for clubs parties to help maintain a desired level of security at a public place.



People want to feel safe and comfortable while participating in any event or visiting any club or party circuits. They always want to make sure that the place is completely safe for their joyful celebratory moments. A team of licensed security staff carrying out their tasks with a greater degree of professionalism may prove helpful in creating a sense of safety among the club attendants. This also helps in the business growth, as people prefer to visit a safe place again and again to spend their time, amidst joy and safety.



Othalias Security endeavors to make a place completely safe for the guests and attendants with their trained staff who are capable of handling any unfortunate emergency, such as a terrorist attack, a fire breakout or an act of hooliganism. They have been trained to act patiently and pro-actively to protect the lives and property in case of an unforeseen incident. They have been given an additional training of administering first aid to the injured. With an improved level of training in physical intervention skills, the staff can be able to protect people from the miscreants and hooligans.



The company spokesperson reveals, "After complete training and several mockup sessions, we send our licensed staff to the client’s sites. They are capable of protecting the public and their belongings. They are always equipped with knowledge and better tool to perform their duties." According to him, with their licensed and trained security staff, Othalias Security makes sure that people are safe while attending any event or party across the United Kingdom. To learn more about their services, one may visit the website www.othaliassecurity.com.



About Othalias Security

Othalias Security is a leading company providing managed security, including construction and aviation logistics and consultancy services in the UK. The company boasts of offering real expertise at all levels and maintains a dedicated approach while offering their services to the clients. They have achieved recognition within the security services industry, accreditations and a solid reputation for quality and innovation.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 0203 189 1404

Email: info@othaliassecurity.com

Website: www.othaliassecurity.com