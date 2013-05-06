Publicity Stunts Work All the Time According to Best PR Firm Mohr Publicity

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- As the popularity of social media continues to skyrocket, the entire industry of public relations will never be the same. The days of one-way conversation and communication are over. PR companies can’t sit back and barrage the public with brand information. Mohr Publicity, a top PR firm in Los Angeles reports that listening to what people have to say, engaging in Internet culture and communicating are just a few ways that social media is changing the PR game.



“With social media, things can go viral practically overnight,” says the president of Mohr Publicity Sandra Mohr, “and publicity stunts can generate more buzz through popular channels like YouTube and Twitter than traditional Television campaigns.”



The CEO speaks from experience. Founded in 1997, Mohr Publicity has been a leader in public relations and Internet marketing since the early days. They offer a cross-section of packages that mix the best new social media promotional tactics with traditional public relations services. They specialize in social media and Internet promotions including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and SEO (search engine optimization) for Google. Their social media news website Next Big Thing News keep clients up to date on the newest Internet promotions and strategies.



Here’s a look at 3 successful publicity stunts that wouldn’t have been possible without social media:



The Lynx Mynxs



The world continues on but in December of last year end-of-the-world talk couldn’t be avoided no matter where you looked. Men’s deodorant company Lynx took advantage of the growing hype by starting a unique Facebook application for men to propose their final wishes. To drive traffic to the app, Lynx hired a massive group of beautiful women to walk around the streets of London with boards strapped to their chest directing them to the site.



Later a behind-the-scenes video detailing the stunt went viral, the #endoftheworld hashtag blew up, and Lynx successfully turned a much-talked-about scenario into a huge hit across all three of the top social media networks—Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



WePay Freezes Paypal



The largest online payment processor PayPal has received a lot of criticism over the years and their largest competitor WePay took to a clever publicity stunt to try and convince more people to jump ship and go from PayPal to WePay.



At one Paypal’s largest developer conferences held in San Francisco, a few members of the WePay team wheeled in a 600 pound block of ice and dropped it in front of the Moscone Center. No big deal right? It wouldn’t have been except trapped inside the ice were rows of $5 bills and a sign that read “PAYPAL FREEZES YOUR ACCOUNTS”…”UNFREEZE YOUR MONEY”.



As the image started to go viral across Facebook and Twitter, traffic tripled to the WePay website and user sign-ups more than doubled that week.



Will It Blend?



There is probably no better YouTube publicity stunt that has taken the internet by storm quite like the “Will It Blend?” series of videos done by BlendTec. An old man with his safety goggles, gloves, and white lab coat breaking an iPad in half so he can shove it into a blender leaves a pretty powerful image. The entire series where Tom Dickson tries blending various objects has been shared and viewed more than 200,000,000 (that’s million) times and been a core reason that Blendtec’s sales have seen an increase of over 500%.



Companies launching the best PR stunts are using services like those offered at Mohr Publicity to “jump start” their campaigns because their reviews are excellent. Mohr Publicity’s P.R. packages successfully provide a wide range of high tech marketing services that can safely send thousands of Twitter Followers to an account, millions of views to a YouTube video, and distribute traditional press releases guaranteed to show up on Google News.



Because users are now in the driver’s seat and control what they want to watch, read, and report, PR has transformed into something entirely different with social media. Stunts that might have gotten on the news or made the front page of the paper for a day can now catch on instantly and continue to bring exposure for weeks, months, or longer across the entire globe.



About Mohr Publicity

Mohr Publicity is a public relations agency built for the digital universe. They specialize in social media and Internet promotions including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest. Their companies Born To Be Viral and Next Big Thing News keep clients up to date on the newest Internet promotions. Mohr Publicity was established in 1997.



Contact:

Denise Hubbard

Mohr Publicity is located in Los Angeles, CA

Email: media@mohrpublicity.com