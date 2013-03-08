Publicityandmarketing.com Offers 50 Percent off for March Madness

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Keeping with the tradition of March Madness in sports, PR Guru, Jerome Cleary, CEO of PublicityandMarketing.com is offering new clients seeking publicity a 50 percent discount on their monthly public relations retainers.



As one of Southern California’s well-known public relations consultants, Cleary has been one of the champions of giving a new opportunity to business owners who want to start PR but may lack the start up budget.



Cleary has established himself as a highly accomplished publicist with skills that transcend industries and media. He’s well known as a proactive professional with more than 15 years of experience and a proven record of developing innovative solutions to generate vast publicity leading to millions of dollars in new sales for clients.



The reasons clients’ click with Cleary is his distinctive abilities, which include managing media campaigns and overseeing all aspects of reputation building programs for individuals and businesses. This is why he had launched http://www.PublicityandMarketing.com for niche market clients.



His clients have lasting results with his PR campaigns for their businesses. “Jerome is easy to talk with and has always been very creative in coming up with story ideas and angles for my practice,” remarks, Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, plastic surgeon to the stars.



Cleary is known as a tenacious and relentless public relations expert along with being a talented provocative writer and journalist with medical industry experience. He works with original story ideas for his clients to gather great media placements. “I got more coverage than I ever thought possible. I ended up with a fantastic media reel and press kit. It was well worth the investment,” says, Dennis Palumbo, Psychotherapist, Author and Screenwriter.



Cleary’s core competencies include: corporate vision and mission, cultivating long-term relationships, branding and imaging, social media, team building and leadership, client/vendor relations, new services and procedures development, strategic planning/implementations, journalist/blogger/writer, and account management.



For the 50 percent off go to: http://www.PublicityandMarketing.com and click on the “Start Your PR” tab and fill out form.



