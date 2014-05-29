Public/Private Cloud Storage Market Worth $56.57 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The report “Public/Private Cloud Storage Market by Solution (Cloud Storage Gateways, Backup & Recovery, Data Movement & Access), by Software (Data Replication, HSM & Archiving, Security & Storage Resource Management) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)” defines and divides the cloud storage market into several sub-segments along with a detailed analysis and forecasting of revenues generated from each division. It also provides a detailed into drivers and restraints for the market and identifies the opportunities, challenges and ongoing trends in the market.



The public/private cloud storage market is estimated to grow from $13.57 billion in 2014 to $56.57 billion in 2019 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.1% from 2014 to 2019.



Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=902



Browse 81 market data tables 14 figures spread through 185 pages and in-depth TOC on “Public/Private Cloud Storage Market”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-storage-market-902.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



With the rapid increase of digital content across the globe, there is a need to manage the constantly growing data files. The growth in volume and variety of unstructured data in multi-industrial enterprises has created a need for secure, reliable and cost efficient data storage infrastructure. The cloud based storage solutions provides a secure, reliable and cost efficient data storage and migration facilities for easy access from multiple lines within an organization and amongst multiple organizations as well.



The drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the time-impact analysis have been depicted in the report. The drivers for this market are listed as- growing big data and unstructured data, rapid adoption rate of cloud storage gateways, and consumerization of IT. The restraints for this market are cloud storage data security issues and performance related issues. The opportunities such as rising demand for cloud security solutions, strategic partnerships in this market, and private cloud storage adoption by enterprises have been evaluated in the report.



MarketsandMarkets has extensively divided the cloud storage market By solutions: primary storage solutions, backup storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, data movement and access solutions; By components: hardware, software and professional services; By deployment: public cloud deployment model, private cloud model, hybrid cloud model and community cloud model; By verticals: Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, telecommunication, government, research and education, media and entertainment, energy and others and; By regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia PACific (APAC), Latin America (LA) and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).



On geographical grounds, North America (NA) is forecasted to be the biggest market for cloud storage technology while other regions such as Middle-East and Africa (MEA), Latin America (LA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) are forecasted to experience a rise in this market with high CAGRs in the due course.



Buy Now @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=902



Browse Related Report



Cloud Security Market (Cloud IAM/IDAAS, DLP, Web Security, Email Security, Cloud IDS/IPS, SIEM, Encryption Services, BCDR, Network Security, Cloud Database Security, Virtualization Security) - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-security-market-100018098.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog at http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it.

Connect with us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets