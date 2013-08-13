Published Author Kim Hunt Harris Goes Indie on Kindle Format Sneak Peek at Her New Comedy Mystery Novel

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- A sneak peek of the first chapter for the long- anticipated new comedy mystery novel by Kim Hunt Harris is now released free online.



After a professional writing career dating back to 1999 with her first Harlequin/Silhouette publication under the name Kim McKade, Harris has decided to go the indie route. She is publishing her new novel "The Trailer Park Princess and the Middle Finger of Fate" in the Kindle format.



Harris explains, "After years (literally!) of talking about it, I am finally almost ready to publish this book. It's making its way through the cover-making stage right now.



I am so excited about this book. This thing with Kindle (thank you Amazon!) has completely re-energized me. To be honest, I always had my doubts that a publisher would buy "Trailer Park Princess." It doesn't fit easily into any of the slots.



It's a mystery, a comedy, there’s a love story. My heroine is a Christian, but this is not a cozy mystery. It's gritty, sometimes. She’s flawed, in ways that are sometimes difficult to like. She’s trying to redeem herself, but she’s done stuff. Stuff that hurt other people….



I was afraid a Christian publisher would shy away from the grittier aspects, and a secular publisher would shy away from her clearly-stated Christianity. But now, so what?! I can publish it, and readers can decide for themselves if they like it or not. Love this new world of publishing!"



The first chapter of “The Trailer Park Princess and the Middle Finger of Fate” can be read now free online at http://bit.ly/1ctPz0l



Dog groomer by day and amateur sleuth by night, Salem Brady as the "Trailer Park Princess" is the heroine of this new mystery comedy series, which will be similar to the light-hearted romantic of Hunt Harris’ previous book "Her Something Impetuous" available online at http://bit.ly/16L5RwX



About Kim Hunt Harris

Kim Hunt Harris began her professional writing career in 1999 with the publication of her first Harlequin/Silhouette romance novel "A True-Blue Texas Twosome" under the pen name Kim McKade. She currently lives in Texas. For more information see her blog at http://kimhuntharris.com



Kim Hunt Harris

972 643 8091

kimhuntharris@gmail.com

http://kimhuntharris.com