Published Report: Breast Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Breast Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2020 – Novel HER-2 Positive Therapies Provide Diversified Treatment Options’, which provides in-depth analysis of breast cancer market within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) covering the four countries of Australia, China, India and Japan. The report provides an estimation of market size for 2013, along with market forecast until 2020.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/breast-cancer-therapeutics-in-asia-pacific-markets-to-2020-novel-her-2-positive-therapies-provide-diversified-treatment-options-report.html



It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis. The breast cancer therapeutics market in the four Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries of India, Australia, China and Japan was worth $1.5 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% to $2.5 billion by 2020. Japan had the largest market in 2013 with a value of $872m, or a share of 58%, followed by China with $320m or 21%, and Australia with $234m or 16%. India had the lowest market share and value at 5% and $81m, but is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.8%, compared to Australia at 7.8% and China and Japan both at 7.7%.



Scope



The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis and key licensing and co-development deals in the breast cancer therapeutics in the four APAC markets of Australia, China, India and Japan.



The report includes:



Disease overview, as well as treatment algorithms and treatment usage patterns

Market size and forecast for the APAC breast cancer market from 2013 to 2020

Major marketed products in the APAC region along with a heat map of product performance

In-depth pipeline analysis for global pipeline in breast cancer drugs along with clinical trial failure rate analysis

Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market

Key licensing and co-development agreements that could have impact on growth trends



Browse More Reports related to Theraputic Area: http://www.researchmoz.us/therapeutic-area-market-reports-37.html



Reasons to Buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to:



Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

Develop market entry and expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth

Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the breast cancer drugs market

Develop key strategic initiatives based upon an understanding of key focus areas and leading companies

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships



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