Publisher Denies Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are the Real Voice Behind the Pen Name "the Holy Ghost Writer"

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Illuminated Publications, the publisher of these and other books authored by “Holy Ghost Writer” has issued an official statement denying the famous couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not the “Holy Ghost Writer”, trying to put to rest to growing speculation that the husband / wife team were the real faces behind the “Holy Ghost Writer” - author of several bestselling books such as “The Sultan of Monte Cristo” and “That Girl Started Her Own Country”.



While this official clarification should put rumors about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to rest, it re-opens the mystery behind who is the real person behind the intriguing pen name. The Holy Ghost Writer has been compared to several famous authors for his works. He has been heralded as the new Stieg Larrson for “That Girl Started Her Own Country”, the successor of Alexander Dumas for “The Sultan of Monte Cristo” and the next Ray Bradbury for “The Boy Who Played with Dark Matter”.



Each of these books are said to have clues that will point you to the identity of the true author, but more than a year after the first release the identity still alludes the masses.



While the ongoing mystery of the true identity of the Holy Ghost Writer is still waiting to be solved the undisputable fact remains—the literature is a true act of literary genius. Each book in this series has received critical acclaim.



For added mystery, the books in the series have not been released in chronological order. The first two books published in the series “The Count of Monte Cristo” and “The Sultan of Monte Cristo” are set in the past; but these two were followed by the 6th book in the series “The Girl Who Started Her Own Country” set in present day, and the next one published is the 11th book in the series “The Boy Who Played With Dark Matter” set in year 2099. It’s like the author is uncovering the pieces of a giant puzzle in random order.



While the clarification of Illuminated Publications should put rumors about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to be the real face of Holy Ghost Writer to rest, it re-opens the mystery behind who is the real person behind the mysterious author. As for all the writer’s followers and fans, reading through his books and piecing together the clues that he has left behind is all that can be done for now.



Media Contact:

Joi De Vera

PR Manager

650 587 5883

www.New-media.biz

40087 Mission Blvd Ste 294

Fremont, California, USA

E-mail: info@new-media.biz