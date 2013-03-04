Publisher Launches Fantasy Story with a Virtual Book Tour

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Books, Authors, and Artists has released A Journey To The Four Kingdoms, a fantasy novel for adolescents by bestselling author Karl F. Hollenbach. The book will go on a virtual book tour from 04th to 09th March 2013.



The virtual book tour will be travelling the Internet, with stops on GoodReads, Moonlight Gleam's Bookshelf, and Facebook among other sites. Readers will have the chance to learn more about the author, preview the book, and even win free copies.



A Journey To The Four Kingdoms is the story of Prince Royal Pid and his companion and true friend Firebreather, seemingly a toy dragon. Together, they journey across the Four Kingdoms in search of the Great Secret, and battle the terrible Black Demon along the way.



Reviewed by Jack Magnus for Readers' Favorite:

I loved it from the very first pages where Firebreather is created and then narrates the tale. His relationship with Pid is credible and real, and their pledge of eternal friendship is touching. The companions they encounter on the quest are also well-defined, and the quests themselves are enjoyable even for an adult. The lessons Pid learns from his teachers, soul parents and Firebreather are excellent. […] For me, the ending was […] heart-wrenching, reminding me of the darker of the Hans Christian Anderson tales I read as a child which have haunted me ever since.



Rating: 3.0 stars



A Journey To The Four Kingdoms (ISBN: 9781482008937) is now available on Amazon and CreateSpace. To learn more about the book and view the full schedule of the tour, visit www.BooksAuthorsandArtists.com



About The Author

Karl F. Hollenbach was born in 1925 in Louisville, Kentucky. He received his B.A. and M. Ed. from the University of Louisville. His esoteric and metaphysical articles have been published in Japan and England as well as the United States. He and his artist wife live on Dunsinane Hill Farm near Fort Knox, Kentucky.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact our book publicist, Astrid Gay, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



