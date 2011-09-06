Publishing Company Offers Outstanding Variety of Services, Features for Academic Community of Writers

Amherst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2011 -- As many academic writers have discovered first hand, writing a book is only half of the challenge of being a published author. Finding a reputable publishing company to work with is the other half.



After months or even years of work on a research-based book, writers deserve to find a company that will give their labor of love the best array of options and services that are available.



One publishing company, Cambria Press, has received a lot of attention lately for the outstanding program it offers the academic community of authors.



“Cambria Press is a premier publisher of academic research,” it stated on the company’s website. “By providing a superior publishing experience and publishing in all formats, Cambria Press is the first choice for scholars worldwide.”



Cambria Press specializes in titles that are meant for the research library market, through agreements with distributors and wholesalers who work in research and library acquisitions.



As the website explained, authors of or lead contributors to a Cambria Press book must have a doctoral level degree or be in the final states of completing a doctoral level degree.



The site also compared the many services that Cambria Press provides to two other academic publishers. In virtually every feature, Cambria Press comes out on top.



For example, books published at Cambria Press are iPad, Nook, and Kindle ready, which is not the case with the competition. The publishing company also provides authors with 24/7 access to royalty and sales data, and a confidential peer review file for tenure committees.



Editorial services are provided by Cambria Press, as is the layout and design of the book.



Clicking on the “Testimonials” tab at the top of the home page brings visitors to numerous glowing reviews of the publishing company and its services.



“Choosing to publish with Cambria is one of the smartest professional decisions I have ever made,” said one author. “From the rigorous peer review to the final product, the Cambria experience exceeds my experience with university presses. I really felt that Cambria cared about my book, and I know that they went the extra mile to produce a book of which I am very proud.”



As another satisfied author noted from the long list of academic publishers at Cambria Press, “They kept me well informed at every stage of the process, answered my questions in a timely manner, and did a fantastic job getting my manuscript to print. I have nothing but positive things to say about my relationship with Cambria and recommend the press to friends and colleagues.”