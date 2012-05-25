Publishing: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Publishing: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Publishing industry. It includes detailed data on Publishing market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



The global publishing market grew by 1.3% in 2011 to reach a value of $244.4 billion.



In 2016, the global publishing market is forecast to have a value of $273 billion, an increase of 11.7% since 2011.



Books is the largest segment of the global publishing market, accounting for 36.9% of the market's total value.



Europe accounts for 37.9% of the global publishing market value.



Market Definition



The publishing market consists of books, newspaper and magazines segments. The book publishing industry comprises publishers of academic, professional, general and other (fictions, non-fiction etc) books. The market value of this segment refers to the domestic B2C sales of books only at the retail sales price (RSP). The newspaper and magazine segment value is calculated as the revenues generated by publishers from B2C sales of copies of their products, and does not include advertising revenues. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



