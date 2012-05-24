Publishing in Canada Industry Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Publishing in Canada industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Publishing in Canada market size (value 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Canada publishing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.



Highlights



The publishing market consists of books, newspaper and magazines segments. The book publishing industry comprises publishers of academic, professional, general and other (fictions, non-fiction etc) books. The market value of this segment refers to the domestic B2C sales of books only at the retail sales price (RSP). The newspaper and magazine segment value is calculated as the revenues generated by publishers from B2C sales of copies of their products, and does not include advertising revenues. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



The Canadian publishing market is expected to generate total revenue of $3,521.3 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0% between 2007 and 2011.



Book sales are expected to be the most lucrative for the Canadian publishing market in 2011, with total revenues of $1,340.3 million, equivalent to 38.1% of the market's overall value.



The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1.7% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $3,229 million by the end of 2016.



