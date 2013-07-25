Publishing - Newspapers Front Runners: Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE), the New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE), The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)



Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) opened its shares at the price of $26.00 for the day. Its closing price was $26.15 after gaining +0.77% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.85 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.47 million shares.



Gannett Co., Inc. is an international media and marketing solutions company, delivering content and services across an integrated, multiplatform portfolio.



Why Should Investors Buy GCI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) percentage change plunged -3.23% to close at $3.00 with the total traded volume of 1.49 million shares, more than average volume of 759,526.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.10 - $3.20, while its day lowest price was $2.92 and it hit its day highest price at $3.16.



Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news, information and advertising in midsize markets, with 47 daily newspapers and a joint interest in four others, nearly 300 weekly newspapers and specialty publications in 23 states.



Will LEE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) ended its day with the loss of -1.49% and closed at the price of $11.88 after opening at $12.10. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.46 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.53 million shares.



The New York Times Company is a global, multimedia news and information company that includes newspapers, digital businesses, investments in paper mills and other investments.



Why Should Investors Buy NYT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/