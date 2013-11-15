Publishing Partners Announce New Offer for Their Readers

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Readers now have the opportunity to purchase the BAA titles available in the Fresh Publishing store, an electronic store owned and managed by their European publishing partner, and receive a mini-bookmark signed by the author for free.



Fresh Publishing and BAA entered a partnership earlier this year when they joined forces to promote their titles at the London Book Fair. This partnership has now expanded to include paperback distribution and sales for the United Kingdom. The aim of this new effort is to offer readers some truly unique offers, that cannot be found in other stores whether online or offline.



Kef Hollenbach, owner of Books, Authors, and Artists, says: “We know that it is more or less impossible for small presses such as BAA and Fresh Publishing to compete with Amazon when selling books. But we still have the advantage to be able to sell more than an ebook or a paperback to fans of our authors.”



Most of the BAA titles can now be found on the Fresh Publishing Store at: http://store.freshpublishing-house.co.uk



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com