PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

Redwood City, CA based PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. On December 9, 2020, PubMatic, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of 5.9 million shares priced at $20.00.



Then, on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer downgraded PubMatic, Inc. to "Perform" from "Outperform", citing multiple headwinds expected in the second half of the year.Specifically Oppenheimer noted that "[m]ostly through earnings season, [PubMatic's] 2H [i.e., second-half] outlook appears materially worse than peers': exposure to bankrupt DSP MediaMath, weak demand for CTV. . . And lack of exposure to Retail Media . . . Currently, PUBM is the only digital media company talking about materially weaker 2H[.]"



