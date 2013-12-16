Puck Magazine Seeks Funding via Verkami Crowdfunding Platform to Print Their Last Issue APUCKALYPSE

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Puck is an underground comic magazine directed by 28old years cartoonist Ivan Manuppelli (known as Hurricane) with Emanuele Fossati and Marco Falatti. In these years they have published the best names in cartoon animation, street art, low brow and underground comix culture: Al Jaffee, Gilbert Shelton, Tom Bunk, Winston Smith, Bruno Bozzetto, Mike Diana, Johnny Ryan, Hunt Emerson, Frank Stack, The Mad Peck, Paco Alcazar… The best names from legendary comic magazines such as MAD, El Vibora, PUNK, Young Lust, Il Male, Frigidaire, Linus...



Apuckalypse book will contain 115 black and white unpublished comic stories, drawn by 115 different artists, and set in 115 different cities + special contributes : illustrations and articles. The issue will contain a special color poster drawn by collage artist Winston Smith (cover artist for Green Day, Ben Harper, Dead Kennedys and more) and a special preface written by Jay Kinney, the guru of Underground Comix scene. .



Puck Magazine needs 6.000€ to print the book in 2 different editions of APUCKALYPSE: one in English and another one in Italian language. Each edition has a different cover. Italian one is made by Low Brow artist Christopher Ulrich, International edition has the cover drawn by surrealist painter Marcos Carrasquer.



APUCKALYPSE is also the first interactive apocalypse! Puck editorial staff has made available some additional options: for example it’s possible to become a comic character of APUCKALYPSE and choose which will be your own personal apocalyptic death. Readers and funders can send their photos and specifical requests and our artists can draw everything: you can be eaten by locusts, abducted by aliens, deep in hell ... We'll draw every request!



All the details are on the project page: http://vkm.is/apuckalipse or email HERE apuckalypse@gmail.com – facebook https://www.facebook.com/puckmagazine#



Project Page: http://bit.ly/1cr7HT4

VIDEO LINK: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rN-90doop7M

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9qN7yio-n0

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvYLNTB_mr0