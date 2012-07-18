Puerto Bahia Villas and Spas' Management Is Now Offering Special Incentives to Their Customers

Carretera Punta Mita, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The upper management at Puerto Bahia Villas and Spas, the newest development and vacation rental company located on the Bay of Banderas in Mexico, is now offering special incentives to their clients.



These new features are in response to the management’s realization that taking care of their clients’ needs is crucial to the company’s overall success. With this in mind, Puerto Bahia Villas and Spas has also has launched an improved and expanded level of customer service.



For example, Puerto Bahia Villas and Spas is now offering a guaranteed positive cash flow rental program. In addition to benefiting from the below market value prices that the company is currently offering, for the first year of home ownership, clients will receive a guaranteed 8 percent return on the cost of their new villa.



Puerto Bahia Villas and Spas’ new services also include U.S. escrow accounts, title insurance policies, a unique Villa rental program and Fly and Buy events. These special events offer potential investors the chance to see the building project first-hand and learn about investing in real estate in Mexico, all while experiencing the vast beauty of the Puerto Vallarta area, where the development is located.



The company’s website also now features an online chat feature which helps interested clients get their questions answered quickly and easily. Visitors to the website may click on the “Live Chat” button to be connected with a friendly and knowledgeable customer service agent, or they may enter in their name and email address on the home page, and a representative from the company will get back to them within 24 hours.



These newly launched incentives and reaffirmed commitment to customer service are some of the ways Puerto Bahia Villas and Spas is setting itself apart in the Mexican real estate market. In addition, the ocean view lots are consistently appraised at 30 to 40 percent below market comparables. The company offers its clients the opportunity to purchase lots, villas and real estate investments.



Clients are already responding to the new incentives being offered by Puerto Bahia Villas and Spas. For example, Dick and Elsa, a couple from Dallas, Texas, wrote in a testimonial about how much they enjoyed participating in an investment opportunity weekend.



“We found that in working with Remax-Paraiso and the developer there was never any pressure to buy,” they wrote, adding that the whole group was very professional and they provided a high level of “need to know” information regarding owning real estate in Mexico.



About Puerto Bahia Villas and Spas

Puerto Bahia Villas and Spas is a development offering lots, villas, and real-estate investments located on the Bay of Banderas in Mexico.