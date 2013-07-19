PuffNuggs Unrolls Newest Wax Vaporizer Pen "the Afterburner"

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- PuffNuggs, a diverse online seller of Vaporizer Pen technology, is releasing a new vaporizer for wax, concentrates, bho, honey oil and shatter. The pen, called the “Afterburner,” combines efficiency with ease of use. It is one of the smallest and most portable vaporizers on the market. But, unlike other market products, the Afterburner has a wax screen that makes it 40 percent more efficient. This vaporizer is extremely easy to reload and unload, allowing a quick and painless smoking experience.



PuffNuggs (www.puffnugs.com) proudly offers the Afterburner, a wax vaporizer designed for mobility and discreet use. Its primary purpose is for oils and waxes. Users should not use dry herbs or any concentrate that fully melt. Each Vaporizer kit comes with your own Afterburner, a charger, a gift box and instructions.



Vaporizing allows a healthy alternative to traditional smoking. The materials are heated at a lower temperature, allowing them to produce an aromatic vapor that reduces toxic gases and lessens smoke, which means less inhaling of coarse particles. Vaporizing allows you to get to the essential, healing ingredients of herbs, without receiving any unwanted secondary components.



About PuffNuggs

PuffNuggs is committed to building lasting relationships with its customers and providing the best options in pen kit vaporizer technology. The company sells vaporizer kits and many other products.



PuffNuggs’s number one rule is to provide excellent customer service. With that in mind, the company promises to seek out feedback, provide open dialogue and assist customers in a timely fashion. For more information, read about the PuffNuggs customer service promises.



