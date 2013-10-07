Puffnuggs.com Introduces Medi-Puff Vaporizer Pen

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Puffnuggs.com, a renowned name when it comes to offering pen vaporizer kits today introduced their new product - Medi-puff vaporizer pen. The vaporizer pen works successfully for dry herbs as well as oil and wax. The pen comes with the latest technology and takes care of all related issues that are generally associated with the same. The vaporizer Pen is sleek and classy with its rubber black coating. The functions and features of the pen can be viewed on YouTube.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative from the company said, “We are excited to introduce our new product. This electronic vaporizer pen has the best features that would make it a better alternative than traditional smoking.” He further added, “We have presented many products to the masses in recent past and hope to continue with same in future as well.”



The basic design of the portable electronic vaporizer pen for oil or dry herbs allows users to inhale active ingredients including herbs by avoiding any of the unsafe elements that may be present on the particular flower. Vaporizing is a regular procedure for consuming herbs by neglecting a lot of annoying respiratory toxins that exist within the grown flower. Medi-Puff Portable Vaporizer Pen also makes it easy for users to smoke while inhaling a lot less of the harmful ingredients when compared to smoking.



Many people around the world are admiring the pen. When contacted, Snoop Dogg, a famous artist and user of this pen said, “This pen can handle wax and dry herbs! What else do you need?”



Some of the features of the pen that are likely to attract the masses include easy cleaning separated spices chamber, LED battery and puff counter, rechargeable lithium ion battery, 400-500 life cycles and charging option using a 5v charger or USB cable. The package contents chamber connector rubber mouthpiece, USB charger, wall adapter, packing tool, cleaning brush tool, battery and LCD, ceramic heating chamber for dry herbs, oil chamber, oil containers and mesh filter to name of a few.



About Puffnuggs.com

Puffnuggs.com is a USA based company that produces pen vaporizer kits. The Company has been in business for over a year now.



Contact Information

Contact Person: James Pendrix

Contact Number: 1-540-384-4777

Email: sales@puffnuggs.com

Website: http://www.puffnuggs.com/

Address: Puff Nuggs, 345 N. Bay St #3, San Francisco, CA 92308