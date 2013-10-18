Puffnuggs.Com Now Carries Sneak a Vape Portable Vaporizers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Get Sneak a Vape vaporizer pen delivered to ones doorstep. Puffnuggs being a dealer of sneak a vape brings to the latest portable model of sneak a vape vaporizer pipe. This is the perfect butane powered pipe both for indoor as well as outdoor use. Not just this, people get bonus on every purchase. With our free delivery policy, people can enjoy sneak a vape vaporizer pipe anywhere in the United States of America.



With sneak a vape vaporizer pipe one can switch to the most inexpensive herbal vaporizer available anywhere in the world. Its small size and light weight make it extremely portable and now people can conveniently carry it to a bar, club, or any place they visit. It can get people 6 to 10 draws from their herb. Due to its efficient features it is fast gaining the popularity of the masses and the low price cannot give a better alternative.



As people may be wondering about the logistics behind this little marvel, this may be the answer. The compact mechanism of a pipe is based on four connectable parts. The butane powered lighter ends the search for matches and lighters. The bottom lighter part is a torch lighter that can be refilled as and when required. It is the first and second compartments of the pipe that give one the toke after they put their herb in the second chamber. People just need to ensure secure connections to enjoy their favorite blend with tokes wherever and whenever they desire.



One can own this pocket size pipe in four colors- red, blue, black and green. See a video by clicking here.



All complaints if any are handled efficiently after the defects and other details concerning the product are notified by the buyer within 2 days. Puffnuggs is happy to replace genuine defects as customer satisfaction is the prime motive. The delivery charges for all other countries except USA is $20. At puffnuggs.com suggestions and queries are always welcome. And so it is a priority to address all queries within 12 hours even by post. The customer being the king is always served with a smile. All dealings are fair and honest and people get what they see. Placing orders is convenient as well as easy on pocket with all the products trading on the lowest prices prevailing in the market. So order now as not just free delivery in USA but they also get the benefit of a bonus whether it is a wholesale or a retail purchase. What are we waiting for? Tighten the 4 chambers together, click and toke for just $27.95. But remember to handle the lighter carefully. Plus the tokes can clog the lava rock filter which needs to be cleaned regularly.



CONTACT INFO:

Contact Person – Jerome Garcia

Address – 1462 Bay Street, San Francisco, CA 94117

Email – Sales@puffnuggs.com

Website- http://www.puffnuggs.com