Pugster Gets Listed in Google Trusted Stores

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Pugster, a leading online fashion jewelry store, today got listed in Google Trusted Stores. Google Trusted Store badge is given to ecommerce sites that show high quality customer service as well as on time shipping services. It can help shoppers recognize online merchants that offer a great shopping experience.



When contacted, a representative from the company said, “We are very excited to get this award of Google Trusted Store. We believe that the major reason behind this honor is the positive shopping experience that we give to our customers.” He further added, “We want our customers to be happy and satisfied with our service and that is why we offer reasonable prices and quality services. We have exceptional reputation among our customers and we aim to continue with the same in future as well.”



Sources confirmed that Google Trusted Store badge helps company websites attract more shoppers. It helps the consumers to know that the online store has excellent rating for offering high quality service and on time shipping. The plan supports online stores create a center of attention for new customers, raise sales and distinguish themselves by showing off their outstanding service with the help of the badge on their websites.



Presently the Pugster store offers around 10, 000 dissimilar charms and beads designs. Some of the most popular products that online store has include mega charms, laser charms, hand painted charms, custom charms, photo charms and authentic licensed charms to name of a few. It has a wide range in Jewelry for all ages of men and women including Theme Jewelry, Bridal Jewelry, Men's Jewelry, Engraved Jewelry and Monogram Necklace among others.



Pugster also provides designer and trendy fashion jewelry for all occasion that has a broad range like necklaces, bracelets, pendants, rings, brooches, earrings and belly rings among others.



When contacted, Stella Bradman, a customer from the Pugster said, “As described, shipped promptly, quality merchandise, thanks so much.”



About Pugster

Pugster is a renowned online store that offers wide range of fashion jewelry to customers. The company has a Google Trusted Store badge. Pugster is based in Southern California.



Contact Information:



626-356-1881

Email id: info@pugster.com

Website: http://www.pugster.com/

Address: 2835 Sierra Grande St, Pasadena, CA 91107