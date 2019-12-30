"Pull and Twist," Saving Toilet Paper and Refreshing Bathrooms, Now on Kickstarter!

Montreal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Pull and Twist, an innovative bathroom accessory for toilet paper holders, reduces the excessive consumption of toilet paper. An adapter for modern toilet paper dispensers in homes, caravans, boats, and more, Pull and Twist fits to your toilet paper dispenser in just two clicks with its special spring mechanism. Expanding to automatically fit the diameter of the cardboard inside the roll, which is often oversized, Pull and Twist prevents the toilet paper from loosening with use and causing unnecessary consumption and waste.



Developed by Ready Go Planet, a company working to develop novelties of public utility to protect the environment, Pull and Twist supports the three pillars of sustainable development. By ensuring a reasonable consumption of toilet paper every time, users can save up to 50 percent of toilet paper per use, avoiding waste and sociological and economic impacts.



The Pull and Twist is expected to be released in early April 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/readygoplanet/pull-and-twist-toilet-paper-saver



Supporters around the world can back the Pull and Twist, and the Ready Go Planet brand, by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$10. But for a pledge of CA$20 or more, unlock early access to the Pull and Twist in various quantities. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About Ready Go Planet

Ready Go Planet, a company working to develop novelties of public utility to protect the environment and educational games, adheres to the three pillars of sustainable development, economic efficiency, social equity, and quality of the environment. Ready Go Planet's "Pull and Twist" ensures a reasonable consumption of toilet paper, avoiding waste and improving the sociological and economic impact of homes and commercial spaces.



Contact Person:

Company: Ready GO Planet

City: Montreal

State: Quebec

Country: Canada

Phone: 5144315758

Email: readygomtl@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/readygoplanet/pull-and-twist-toilet-paper-saver