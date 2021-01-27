New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Pulmonary arterial hypertension is caused by the rise in pulmonary arterial pressure, which leads to an increase in the workload on the right side of the heart, which progresses the symptoms of PAH (Pulmonary arterial hypertension). The rise in the geriatric population, with the decrease in the levels of immunity, boosts up the market.



The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is driving due to the prevalence of diseases like (Cirrhosis), Chronic lung diseases like emphysema, Asthma, etc. A person with PAH even can survive without treatment for a long time, but it is essential to treat it as the increased load on the right side of the heart can lead to heart failure. Treatment will help improve the quality of life. Habits such as smoking, tobacco, consumption of alcohol are expected to boost the prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension leading to increased demand for the treatment.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market and profiled in the report are:



Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd(Switzerland), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences, Inc.(US), United Therapeutics Corporation(US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)(London), Pfizer Inc(US), Dong-A ST Co Ltd (South Korea), Bayer HealthCare(Germany), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (US) and Arena P



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Cuff-less BP monitoring devices

Ambulatory monitors

Novel technology smartphones and Bluetooth enabled telemonitoring

Tele-monitoring



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Early-stage Drug Candidates (Phase I & Phase II)

Late-stage Drug Candidates (Phase III & Registration Phase



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospital

Clinic



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market and its competitive landscape.



