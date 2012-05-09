Recently published research from GlobalData, "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
GlobalData, Industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020", an essential and comprehensive source of information and analysis on the global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) therapeutics market. The report identifies and analyzes the key trends shaping and driving the global PAH therapeutics market, as well as treatment usage patterns in the global PAH therapeutics market. The competitive landscape is also covered, with insights into the emerging players expected to significantly alter the positions of the existing market leaders. An in-depth analysis of current pipeline products offers up valuable insights, and the report quantifies the unmet need in the global PAH therapeutics market as well as in the markets of the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, China, India and Russia, highlighting opportunities for future players.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
GlobalData estimated the global PAH therapeutics market was worth around $3.3 billion in 2011, having grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.6% from 2002 to 2011. PAH is a rare indication but despite the small patient volume, the market showed a tremendous growth in the historic period. This growth was due to the significant drug development activity corresponding to the launch of around eight premium priced drugs in the PAH therapeutics market from 2002 to 2011. Patient volume also increased during this period due to the increasing awareness.
The drugs used in the treatment of PAH are Tracleer (bosentan), Letairis (ambrisentan), Remodulin (treprostinil), Ventavis (iloprost), Revatio (sildenafil), Adcirca (tadalafil), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil) and Veletri (epoprostenol). The uptake of these drugs drove the market because of increase in Annual Cost of Therapy (ACOT) of PAH.
The global PAH therapeutics market is estimated to be worth $3.1 billion in 2020. It is forecast to show a negative CAGR of 0.6% from 2011 to 2020.
In 2011, the leading drugs in G7 market (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) were Tracleer, Revatio, Letairis/Volibris and Remodulin with sales of $1,303.3m, $439.0m, $364.3m and $363.7m respectively.
Scope
The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of PAH which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized global PAH therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage patterns data from 2002 to 2011, and forecast to 2020.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Actelion, United Therapeutics Corporation, Novartis AG, Bayer AG
