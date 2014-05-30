Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight market report to its offering

The demand for new and innovative drug delivery systems has been on a rising trend with the pharmaceutical companies concentrating on developing innovative methods for this area. It is the result of these continued efforts, which have led to the ever rising popularity of pulmonary drug delivery methods across the globe. Pulmonary drug delivery system uses the respiratory tract to deliver drugs into the lungs in order to treat diseases such as asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis. This market has been attracting significant investments by the pharma companies with relation to development of novel treatment methods.



The system of targeted drug delivery to the lungs has become one of the most popularly investigated systemic or local drug delivery approach. With the passing of time, the drug delivery systems specifically being used for the treatment of pulmonary diseases have increased due to their potential for localized topical therapy in the lungs. One of the major advantages offered by this route is that it is possible to deposit drugs more specifically at the site with high concentrations within the diseased lung. This helps in reducing the overall amount of drug given to patients, and also increases local drug activity while simultaneously reducing systemic the side effects and first-pass metabolism.



The pulmonary technology offers an exclusive and inventive alternative for drug delivery as it allows for a systemic delivery of large and small molecule drugs through inhalation into the lungs. This mode of drug delivery have helped in reducing the adverse effects of low solubility and absorption of drugs which are present in the other therapies through the oral, intravenous and injection routes.



Owing to the rising incidences of respiratory tract related diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma etc, coupled with the advancements made in the technology of drug delivery, the global market for pulmonary drug delivery system is likely to grow at a rapid rate. Additionally, the pharma companies have recently recognized the future potential of inhaled therapies and the extended application beyond asthma and COPD, and therefore, have been working towards tapping the opportunities for growth through product differentiation.



Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market & Clinical Pipeline Analysis Report Highlights:



Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market Overview

Favorable Market Drivers & Key Issues to be Discussed

Pulmonary Drug Clinical Pipeline by Phase, Disease & Country

Pulmonary Drug Profiles in Report: 566

Majority of Pulmonary Drugs in Preclinical Phase: 79

Number of Marketed Pulmonary Drugs: 63

Number of Discontinued & Suspended Drug Profiles: 283



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