Pulmonary Drugs Market: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook & Forecast 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Infinium global research has recently published a trending report on the Global Pulmonary Drugs Market delivering key insights and providing competitive advantages to the client through a detailed report. Pulmonary drugs are used in the treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and other pulmonary disorders. In pulmonary drug delivery, inhalation of the drug, the formulation is through the mouth and the main purpose of this drug delivery route is the deposition of the inhaled pharmacological agent in lower airways.



Growing Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drives the Growth of Pulmonary Drugs Market



According to the World Health Organization, in 2002 COPD was the fifth leading cause of death. More than 3 million people died of COPD in 2005, which corresponds to 5% of all deaths globally. COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030.



As per the American Lung Association, more than 15.3 million people in the U.S. suffer from COPD. It causes serious long-term disability and early death. There's no cure, but COPD can be prevented and treated. Consequently, the pulmonary drug market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of COPD worldwide.



Asthma is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Over the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of drug class, application and distribution channel. On the basis of drug class, the sub-markets include long-acting beta2-agonists (LABA), short-acting beta2-agonists (SABA), anticholinergics, inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), antihistamines, vasodilators, and other drug class. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include pulmonary arterial hypertension, cystic fibrosis, asthma & COPD, and other applications. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and other distribution channels. Based on the application, the asthma segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period.



According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAI), In 2016, approximately 8.3% of children in the United States had asthma. Boys were slightly more likely to have asthma than girls at a rate of 9.2% and 7.4%, respectively. Asthma prevalence among children increased from 8.7% in 2001 to 9.4% in 2010 and then decreased to 8.3% in 2016. Although not all changes were statistically significant, a similar pattern was observed among sub demographic groups studied, with the exception of Mexican/Mexican-American children, among whom asthma prevalence increased from 5.1% in 2001 to 6.5% in 2016.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Pulmonary Drugs Market During the Forecast Period



According to the global asthma network, asthma affects around 339 million people in all regions of the world. Among these, 22 million persons affected by asthma in the United States. Increasing the geriatric population in the United States coupled with increasing demand for pulmonary drugs which in turn fuelling the growth of the pulmonary drugs market in the North America region. Moreover, various factors substantiating the growth of the market include the growing prevalence of asthma and government initiatives for the reduction in the treatment costs.



National Asthma Control Program created by the CDC to reduce the societal and economic burden of asthma in the U.S. and made significant development in reducing the cost incurred by asthma illness and reduction in death.



Pulmonary Drugs Industry: Competitive Analysis



The global Pulmonary Drugs market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Key players are adopting inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches and product approvals to increase their market presence.



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Others.



