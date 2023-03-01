Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Statistics, Growth Outlook, Forecast Report 2022-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market



Pulmonary function testing (PFT) is a medical procedure used to evaluate the functioning of the lungs. The PFT systems market comprises of medical devices used to perform pulmonary function testing. These systems are used to measure different parameters of lung function such as the amount of air a patient can inhale and exhale, the rate of air flow, and the volume of air remaining in the lungs after exhalation. PFT systems are used in the diagnosis and treatment of a range of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis.



Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The global pulmonary function testing systems market is expected to grow at a significant pace over the next few years, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population, and advancements in medical technology. Additionally, the rise in air pollution levels and increasing awareness about respiratory diseases have also contributed to the growth of this market.



Restraints:



The exorbitant cost of medical equipment, however, and a lack of knowledge about pulmonary testing, are impeding market expansion.



Market Challenges:



One of the major challenges faced by the PFT systems market is the lack of standardization in lung function testing. There is a need for standard protocols and guidelines to be established to ensure that PFT results are accurate and comparable across different testing facilities.



Segmentation Analysis:



The Pulmonary function testing (PFT) market can be segmented by Type, Test Type, Component, Application, end user



By Type:

- Cart-Based PFT Systems

- Stationary PFT Systems



By Test Type:

- Spirometry

- Lung Volume

- Gas Exchange Testing

- Maximum Voluntary Ventilation

- Oxygen Titration Test

- Others



By Component:

- Hardware

- Software

- Services



By Application:

- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder

- Asthma

- Chronic Shortness of Breath

- Restrictive Lung Disease

- Others



By End User:

- Hospitals

- Specialty Clinics

- Diagnostic Laboratories



Application Insights:

The pulmonary function testing devices market is divided into five applications: chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, asthma, chronic shortness of breath, restrictive lung disease, and others. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder segment grew the fastest and is expected to lead during the forecast period. As the senior population grows and the prevalence of COPD rises, so does the demand for pulmonary function testing equipment.



Competitive Landscape:



Some of the major companies propel to the segment's growth are

- COSMED Srl

- MGC Diagnostics Corp

- Morgan Scientific Inc

- Minato Medical Science Co Ltd

- Schiller AG

- Chest MI Inc

- Vyaire Medical Inc

- ndd Medical Technologies Inc

- PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd

- KoKo PFT Ltd



Regional Analysis:



North America is the largest market for PFT systems, due to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases and the increasing geriatric population. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare spending, rising awareness about respiratory diseases, and growing demand for PFT systems.