Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Pulp And Paper Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Top Leading Companies of Global Pulp And Paper Market are International Paper, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Weyerhaeuser Corporation, Stora Enso, Clark Corp., UPM, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Oji Paper, Nippon Paper Industry, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sappi, Smurfit-Stone Container, Abitibi Bowater, NewPage, Mondi, Temple-Inland, Domtar, Cascades and others.



Georgia-Pacific announces $145 million investment



4 Mar, 2020 — Georgia-Pacific announced today that it will make an investment of more than $145 million at its Darlington, South Carolina, Dixie plant that will expand plate and bowl making operations. This investment is based on customer and consumer demand for these well-known household products. "This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who use our products and value the Dixie brand," said David Duncan, executive vice president for Georgia-Pacific's Consumer Products Group. "The demand for our plates and bowls continues to grow as consumers value the Dixie brand's unique combination of convenience and performance."



The investment at Darlington will not create new jobs but will modernize and expand the plate and bowl capacity of the facility. The expansion will kick off in March with a targeted completion of first quarter 2022. During this time, the plate plant will continue to operate. Over time, the site will add new machinery, including a new plate printing press. A new, modern warehouse also will be part of the expansion. Abraham Adkins, plant director for the Darlington Dixie operations, added, "This is an exciting investment for our employees and our community. It will transform the Darlington plant into a modern and competitive operation."



IP's acquisition of Weyerhaeuser pulp business approved



8 Aug, 2016: The U.S. Department of Justice has concluded its Hart-Scott-Rodino review of International Paper's (IP) announced acquisition of Weyerhaeuser's pulp business without taking any action. Regulatory reviews in other non-U.S. jurisdictions are ongoing. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur in the 4Q 2016. On May 2, 2016, International Paper announced it had signed a definitive agreement with Weyerhaeuser to acquire its pulp business. Under terms of the agreement, IP will acquire five pulp mills and two converting facilities that produce fluff pulp, softwood pulp, and specialty pulp for a number of consumer applications including diapers, other hygiene products, tissue, and textiles.



On The Basis Of Product, The Pulp And Paper Market Is Primarily Split Into



Pulp

Paper

Cardboard

Other



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Packaging

Consumer Products

Chemicals

Building and Construction

Other



This report focuses on Pulp And Paper volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pulp And Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.



This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



