Pulp & Paper Enzymes Market Size by Product, Region-Forecasts, 2026 : Key Players Are BASF, DuPont, AB Enzymes, Novozymes, EPYGEN, Solenis, Buckman, MetGen

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Estimates suggest that pulp & paper enzymes market size will exceed USD 250 million in terms of annual valuation by 2026. These enzymes are experiencing high demand from paper mills due to various product benefits including reduced process time and overall energy costs.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1995



Growing preference for eco-friendly bio bleaching of soft and hard wood pulp over conventional chlorine bleaching will drive pulp & paper enzymes market trends. Over the past few years, growing consumption of goods has led to increased paper production. However, rising concerns regarding environmental pollution has prompted paper manufacturers to adopt pulp and paper enzymes.



Driven by positive outlook for the pulp & paper market, paper and pulp enzymes will witness high demand in the coming years. Environmental and economic benefits provided by the enzymes are the key factors fueling product adoption. The product is considered to have a significant impact on climate change throughout its value chain, from raw material sourcing, to production, and through end-use. Moreover, innovation and development of enzymes to replace traditional sodium-based chemicals and chlorines will further support product deployment.



Company profiled in the pulp & paper enzymes market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. BASF

2. DuPont

3. AB Enzymes

4. Associated British Foods plc

5. Novozymes

6. Dyadic International, Inc.

7. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

8. Maps Enzymes Ltd. - India

9. EPYGEN

10. Megazyme

11. Noor Enzymes

12. Anthem Cellutions (India)

13. Creative Enzymes

14. Rossari Biotech Ltd

15. Afrizymes

16. Krishna Speciality Chemicals

17. Solenis

18. Nature BioScience

19. Amano Enzyme Inc.

20. Buckman

21. EDT-Enzymatic Deinking Technologies, LLC

22. DENYKEM LIMITED

23. MetGen

24. Advanced Enzymes



Increasing paper demand for packaging applications may favor pulp & paper enzymes market expansion. Favorable regulations towards limiting the use of plastics in packaging is escalating paper demand, which in turn is bolstering product adoption. These enzymes offer varied functionality in various paper production applications. The substances are used in processes such as bleaching, fibrillation, fiber modification, deinking, drainage improvement, microbial control, debarking and pitch treatment. Several large investments directed towards R&D to enhance the product scope is poised to offer major growth avenues for the industry over the analysis period.



Make an inquiry for buying this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1995



U.S is among the leading producers of paper across the globe and is likely to contribute substantially to pulp & paper enzymes market share. Stringent regulations and norms issued by several private and government organizations towards the reduction of environmental pollution by the pulp & paper industry across North America will fuel product adoption.