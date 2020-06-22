Pulp & Paper Enzymes Market to Witness Traction from Pitch Treatment : Key Players Are BASF, DuPont, AB Enzymes, Novozymes, EPYGEN, Solenis, Buckman, MetGen

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- In the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., pulp & paper enzymes market size is poised to surpass US$250 mn by 2026. Applications of enzymes in the pulp and paper sector have soared by leaps and bounds as their environmentally friendly attributes have made them highly sought-after among end-users. Besides, recycling of enzymes and use of byproducts are said to propel the economic viability of the process.



Microbial enzymes have been gaining prominence in processes, including de-inking, biobleaching, fiber grafting and paper coloration. The pulp & paper enzymes industry is under immense pressure from stakeholders to minimize the use of chlorine-based chemicals.



The Pulp & paper enzymes market is considered to have a significant impact on climate change throughout its value chain, from raw material sourcing, to production, and through end-use. Moreover, innovation and development of enzymes to replace traditional sodium-based chemicals and chlorines will further support product deployment.



In recent years, deinking of wastepaper has caught the attention of stakeholders as it has massive potential for enzymes. Deinking, as such, is believed to be ideal for mixed office waste (MOW) as several leading companies shift towards a neutral deinking system that can use alkaline/neutral enzyme classes. Use of deinking is helping manufacturers improve operation of grey-water loops and improve pulp cleanliness.



Soaring traction towards deinking enzymes is highly attributed to its ability to propel brightness and reduce dirt count and ink in the pulp. Besides boosting the ink particle removals, deinking enzymes are also said to help in reducing the use of basic deinking chemical in papermaking. Lacasse as an enzyme has become been exhibiting pressing demand among manufacturers as it has the innate ability of detoxifying a slew of pollutants. Leading companies are poised to boost investment in the Pulp & paper enzymes market.



U.S is among the leading producers of paper across the globe and is likely to contribute substantially to pulp & paper enzymes market share. Stringent regulations and norms issued by several private and government organizations towards the reduction of environmental pollution by the pulp & paper industry across North America will fuel pulp & paper enzyme market adoption.



With several studies claiming surge in the demand for paper in emerging economies such as India and China, APAC is likely to witness a notable spike in the investment in pulp & paper enzymes market. Deinking of wastepaper may be more pronounced in the region.



Lately, traction towards environmentally-friendly packaging solution among American consumers has fared well for pulp & paper market revenue forecast. The region is expected to witness surge in the developments in bleach boosting enzymes. Research and development activities toward the more efficient enzyme systems are likely to pick pace in the next six years. Investment in lipase product is poised to surge, while deinking will also be a lucrative pulp & paper enzymes market segment.



