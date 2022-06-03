Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2022 -- Certain directors of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: PLSE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Pulse Biosciences, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PLSE stocks, concerns whether certain Pulse Biosciences, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints, that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse's 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.