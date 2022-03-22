Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Announces the Addition of Trade Finance to Their Portfolio of Funding Services

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2022 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, an independent finance factoring company, has announced the addition of Trade Finance to its portfolio of funding services. The trade finance services are designed to help businesses across the UK who rely on purchasing finished goods from overseas or UK suppliers. When used in conjunction with their invoice finance solution, trade finance provides access to a larger pool of funds and the flexibility to support a range of business needs. Pulse Cashflow is committed to supporting businesses through the certainty of funding in good times and bad.



With the addition of Trade Finance, the company can now provide a broader finance portfolio to fulfil the needs of UK firms ranging from start-ups to those with a turnover of £20 million or more, seeking funding of up to £2.5 million. They also provide One Fee Finance for small firms seeking up to £100k in capital, as well as ICON (In Case of Need) for clients who require additional funding at specific points in their trading cycle.



Talking about their trade finance services, a representative from the company stated, "Trade Finance helps businesses to fund the upfront purchase of finished goods from overseas or UK suppliers for sale to either overseas or UK customers. It is an easy-to-use funding solution that bridges the gap between paying suppliers and receiving payment from customers. Our Trade Finance facility must be used in conjunction with our invoice finance facility whereby clients benefit from the additional cashflow boost ensuring their business has the available working capital they need within their business."



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd provides transparent, easy, and convenient funding solutions to businesses of all sizes, from small businesses to large organisations. Their financial solutions are tailored to the needs of their clients, considering elements such as business potential and objective, rather than just industry and turnover. They have a staff of committed and knowledgeable professionals who assist clients in determining the best funding options for their payment cycle. Those looking for the best business finance solutions should contact Pulse Cashflow Finance without delay.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with clients and their advisors.



