Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Construction Linked Finance Solutions Helping Developers Access a Flexible Source of Funding

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, an invoice finance broker in the UK, offers construction linked finance solutions helping construction businesses to manage their cashflow. Their construction linked finance solutions are designed to offer property developers fast access to working capital whilst maintaining consistency throughout the construction lifecycle. Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd releases up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid. Construction businesses working in the sector include ground-works, scaffolding, plumbing, roofing, flooring, decorating, maintenance and cleaning services with turnover exceeding £2.5m. Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd's team charges a single fixed fee with no hidden fees giving their customers peace of mind about the costs and no unpleasant surprises. This fee can be fixed for the duration of the facility, typically 12 months or customers can secure this funding and the fixed rate for up to three years.



Talking about their construction linked finance solutions, a representative from Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd stated, "Businesses operating in the construction sector understand how important it is to have access to a healthy supply of working capital to support growth. However, firms operating in the sector can find it a challenge to secure funding from traditional sources that can disrupt plans. Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is committed to providing up to £1.5 million, of funding to main or first tier sub- contractors operating in the sector where the contractual elements or applications for payment do not exceed 30% of turnover."



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is the leading factoring company helping small businesses, seeking quick financing to improve their cash flow. Their factoring service helps a wide range of industry sectors including manufacturing, transport, security services and construction. The business finance services they offer help you avoid financial problems that can seriously damage your business. In addition to helping business owners to maintain healthy cashflow in their business, services from Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd also help them maintain their credit worthiness.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and experience means that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to deliver their clients a fast and flexible funding solution which best suits their business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with our clients and their advisors.



