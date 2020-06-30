Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd Offers Construction Linked Finance Solutions to Help Construction Business with Better Finance

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, a leading invoice finance broker, provides construction linked finance solutions helping developers with requisite funds for their proposed or ongoing construction projects across the life cycle of project development. The company offers this service to all main or first tier contractors whose turnover exceeds £2.5m. They collaborate with developers & builders to support end-to-end project requirements of residential and commercial projects across the nation.



Construction finance is not easy to get. Most banks and financial institutions simply do not understand how construction business works and they just don't wish to invest in construction projects due to the risk associated with the industry. In this scenario, Pulse Cashflow comes into rescue and finances construction businesses working in ground-works, scaffolding, plumbing, roofing, flooring, decorating, maintenance and cleaning services.



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd's construction linked finance service enables developers to access a flexible source of funding for their construction projects. It releases up to 90% of the value of outstanding invoices before they are paid. They charge a single fixed fee with no hidden fees giving you peace of mind. This fee can be fixed for the duration of the facility, typically 12 months or you can secure this funding and the fixed rate for up to three years.



A representative from the company stated, "Businesses operating in the construction sector understand how important it is to have access to a healthy supply of working capital to support growth. However, firms operating in the sector can find it a challenge to secure funding from traditional sources that can disrupt plans. Pulse Cashflow is committed to providing up to £1.5 million, of funding to main or first tier sub- contractors operating in the sector where the contractual element or applications for payment do not exceed 30% of turnover."



Cashflow Finance Ltd is one of the leading invoice finance brokers helping businesses to improve their cashflow. They have a team of trained and skilled professionals who works with their clients to meet their requirements. All of their services help business owners to reduce their overheads and manage their cash flow at a fraction of the cost. Business owners looking for a reliable outsourced credit control solution can contact them by calling on 0845 539 7003 or filling out a simple form on their official website, www.pulsecashflow.com.



About Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd is a leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance. They work with businesses experiencing a range of cash flow challenges. Established in 2010 with a leadership team that has over 110 years of Asset Based lending experience, their knowledge and expertise ensure that they understand the challenging situations that businesses can encounter. This means they are perfectly placed to service their clients with fast and flexible funding solutions tailored to their specific business requirements. Over the years, they have developed a reputation for their honesty and integrity and their hands-on partnerships with clients and their advisors.



For more information, please visit: https://www.pulsecashflow.com/



Contact Details



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Level 1,

Network House,

Basing View,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

RG21 4HG

Phone: 0845 539 7003